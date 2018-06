Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Residents get a chance June 27 to learn more about the cancer risk from contamination in Coldwater Creek.

A federal report found people who lived near the north county creek between the 1960s and 1990's could have an increased risk of bone cancer, lung cancer, and Leukemia.

The Agency for Toxic Substances And Disease Registry will discuss its report findings Wednesday from noon to 3p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant.