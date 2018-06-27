St. Louis public schools college and career readiness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Almost 40 percent of low-income, minority students who have been admitted to college will not be enrolled come August.

With the help of St. Louis Public Schools College and Career Center, there are lots of opportunities to prevent this.

Students will get chance to meet one-on-one with a counselor, finalize plans for that next chapter, whether it`s college, pursuing a trade, or finding a job.

The Associates Superintendent of College and Career Readiness Dr. Beth Bender joined FOX 2 to explain one of their main goals, cutting down on what's known as 'Summer Melt'.