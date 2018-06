Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Heat-related illness can make you really sick or even be fatal. The prevention key is to keep hydrated with cool, non-alcoholic fluids, regardless of your activity level, and remember don`t wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Garry Gaddis is an emergency medicine expert at Barnes-Jewish Hospital joined FOX 2 to explain how to spot a heat-related illness.