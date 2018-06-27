Storms in Illinois bring flooding, 2 reported tornados

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Authorities say several rounds of Midwest storms brought flooding to northern Indiana and reports of two brief tornados.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening brought flooding across much of the area along and north of Interstate 88. The weather service says some parts of the area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain.

A tornado was reported near the Will County community of Manhattan, causing building damage and power outages. A storm survey is planned Wednesday.

The weather service also says a tornado was reported near Maple Park in Kane County, but no damage was reported. Video showed a brief touchdown that kicked up some water in a field. The tornado lasted a few seconds, so no storm survey is planned.