Tornado uproots trees, damages power lines near Kansas City

LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. - Officials say a weak tornado has uprooted trees and damaged power lines in an area east of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Lake Lotawana east of Kansas City and was on the ground for 3.4 miles. It stretched 100 yards (about 90 meters) at its widest, with peak winds of 80 mph.

Lake Lotawana resident Patty Corkran says her family lost about eight trees, some of which are 4 feet (about 1 meter) in diameter and as tall as 80 feet (about 25 meters). But she says she was ``really lucky'' that there was no structural damage to her home or her neighbors' homes.

No injuries were reported in the area.

