Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages

(CNN Money) — If you have $10,000 and want to be your own boss, Amazon has a deal for you.

Starting Thursday, you can apply to start your very own small business, delivering Amazon Prime packages in Amazon-branded vans and uniforms.

The company wants to help launch small businesses in the United States dedicated to taking its packages on the last step of their journey: from local Amazon sorting centers to the customers who ordered them.

It announced the new program on Wednesday at a press event in Seattle.

It’s the latest attempt by Amazon to gain greater control of the delivery network at the core of its Prime business, which ships 5 billion packages a year globally.

The announcement follows public criticism of Amazon by President Donald Trump over the company’s arrangement with the US Postal Service. Amazon uses the USPS for an estimated 40% of its last-mile deliveries, paying bulk pricing. Trump has said he thinks it is a bad deal for the government.