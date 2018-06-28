Community program ‘Clean Sweep’ kicks off Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Clean Sweep 2018 kicks off Saturday June 30 and will continue through August.

More than a thousand volunteers and 21 organizations are working to remove vacant structures and overgrown vegetation in four north St. Louis neighborhoods.

Participants will hit Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood, The Hamilton Heights, Wells-Goodfellow, Penrose-Kingsbury, and Walnut Park neighborhoods.

Operation Clean Sweep is sponsored by the Regional Business Council, Better Family Life and local residents.

Saturday’s clean sweep begins at 9 a.m. at Thessalonian Baptist Church at 1523 Webster.