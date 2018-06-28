Construction delays opening of Mascoutah Park Pool until mid-July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, Ill. - Just in time for the return of the summer heat. A popular swimming pool in Mascoutah, Illinois is still closed.

Construction work on the municipal pool isn't finished yet.

A new stainless steel gutter system has been installed and the deck has been reconstructed. Resurfacing of the pool floor and installation of new pool liner are expected to take 14 days. Work on a slide is also expected to take 14 days to complete. City officials say workers will be at the pool site seven days a week to get the pool ready by mid-July.

Once the pool opens, Mascoutah residents will get free admission.