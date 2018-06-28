Department store peeper accused of recording victims with device on his shoe

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County prosecutors charged a 33-year-old St. Peters man with preying on unsuspecting women shopping and working in department and retail stores at Mid Rivers Mall, filming up their skirts and undressing in dressing rooms.

“There were various complaints from different ladies, mostly from department stores, about a male subject that had some sort of phone recording device on his shoe,” said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

Court documents allege the crimes happened between February 13, 2017 and February 20, 2018 and list the initials of six female victims and their accounts of what took place.

According to court documents, two women were trying on clothing in a dressing room at Windsor’s Fashions in Mid Rivers Mall and reported seeing a shoe with a cellphone camera pointed up at them. They reported yelling at the suspect and he ran away.

On February 24, 2018, St, Peters Police Detectives identified Charles Shoults as a person of interest.

Court documents said during an interview at his home, Shoults admitted that he “attempted to film two women in the Windsor’s dressing room” and that he “tied his cellphone under his shoelaces to film them.” He later admitted to the same incident at the police department.

Investigators later discovered 1,559 video files on his computer and cellphone. According to court documents, a forensic analysis found that the majority of the videos appeared to show Shoults following around women at various retail establishments.

“Shoults recorded many videos up the skirts of unsuspecting women while the women were shopping or working at the establishments,” Lohmar said. “Shoults would also record women’s covered buttocks and breasts.”

Prosecutors say there were 120 videos of Shoults filming women in a nude or partially nude state in dressing rooms and that “Shoults’ face and distinctive tattoo can clearly be seen positioning the cellphone.”

“Not only did he take the image without their consent, but he took another step and transmitted that image from his phone to his computer, and that rises to the level of a felony,” Lohmar said.

Three additional victims were identified from the victims’ videos. All were working at the mall when the videos appear to show Shoults secretly filming up their skirts as he followed them around the store asking questions.

“It’s a little scary,” said Lohmar. “I think people would have reason to be alarmed so I would just say be extra vigilant be cautious just pay attention to your surroundings and who’s around you.”

Shoults was formally charged with five felony counts of invasion of privacy.

Lohmar said there were more victims that have not yet been identified. If anyone thinks that they may be a victim of Shoults, they should contact detectives with the St. Peters Police Department to see if they appear in any of the videos.