ST. LOUIS, MO — George Christie served as president of the Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club for three decades. His life was chronicled on a History Channel series. He's an author and an actor now appearing in a one-man show called, "Outlaw". It is based on his life.

You can see George Christie on stage at the Westport Playhouse this Friday and Saturday night.

More information: www.metrotix.com -

Tickets are half-off with promo code KTVI www.playhouseatwestport.com