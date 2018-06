Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer means lots of time outdoors and that can lead to sunburns for adults and kids alike. Dermatologist Dr. Carrie Coughlin from St. Louis Children`s Hospital was here at FOX 2 to discuss ways you can protect your child from the dangerous effects of the sun.

Ways of preventing sunburn includes applying sunscreen in unexpected areas, applying sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before heading outdoors, wearing tight weave clothes and wearing sunglasses and a hat.