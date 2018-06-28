KC day care operators accused of defrauding government

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The operators of a Kansas City, Missouri, day care center are accused of defrauding the federal government out of more than $500,000.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City says 40-year-old Sharif Karie of Olathe, Kansas, and 47-year-old Sheri Beamon of Kansas City, Missouri, were indicted Wednesday on several counts.

Karie owned the KARIE Day Care Center and Tima Child Care Center. Beamon served as director.

The indictment alleges fraud from 2013 through 2016 by billing a federal grant program that funds childcare for low-income families for more hours and children than actually attended.

Federal authorities say the government was defrauded of up to $556,000.