Man dies in crash while fleeing from police in SW Missouri

BILLINGS, Mo. – A southwestern Missouri man is dead after crashing into a fence while reportedly fleeing from police.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 65-year-old Jiles Gillmore of Springfield died Wednesday night after crashing into a fence near the small town of Billings.

Billings police chief David Taylor says one of his officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but Gillmore fled and crashed a short time later. Taylor did not know how fast Gillmore was traveling before the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the officer sought to pull over Gillmore.

