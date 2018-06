Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- MetroLink is adjusting its service June 28 so you may need to adjust your schedule as well.

The Metrolink will operate on a single track on the blue line between U City -Big Bend and Skinker from 9 a.m. until 3p.m Thursday.

This comes after ongoing work to replace the pedestrian bridge over Forest Park Parkway that leads to Washington University.

Riders could experience delays of up to ten minutes.