× Missouri man sues lawmaker after being blocked on Twitter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri man is suing his state representative after being blocked by her Twitter account in a case reminiscent of a recent ruling against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court on behalf of Mike Campbell, a personal injury lawyer living in Centralia. He was blocked from Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch’s account after he retweeted another state representative who criticized her.

The lawsuit argues that Twitter is a public forum and blocking constituents because of their political views violates their First Amendment rights.

Other officials around the country are being sued on similar grounds. A federal judge ruled in May that Trump violated the First Amendment when he blocked critics on Twitter.

Reisch did not immediately return a request for comment.