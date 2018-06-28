× Patrol: 2 killed, 1 hurt in crash in St. Charles County

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Authorities say two people have been killed in a wreck in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday morning on U.S. 61 in Wentzville. Trooper Dallas Thompson says one of the vehicles overturned. He says the two people who died were in that overturned vehicle.

One person who was in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment. Thompson says he didn’t know the extent of that person’s injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com