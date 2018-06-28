× Police respond to 5 overdoses in the same St. Ann home

ST. ANN, Mo. – Police say 5 people have been rushed to the hospital with what appears to be a Fentanyl overdose.

St. Ann police received a call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a suspected overdose in the 3000 block of Jane Avenue in St. Ann.

Upon arrival, St. Ann Police say they found four unresponsive people on the floor in the basement hallway.

Another person was found unconscious outside the home on the concrete.

According to authorities, all five people have been taken to the hospital where two remain unconscious at this time.

The victims have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest update.