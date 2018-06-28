Two people unharmed in early morning Alton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill.- A woman took cover under a family mini-van and a man hid behind the vehicle when shots were fired early Thursday morning in Alton. It happened around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Aberdeen and Coronado.

People who live in the neighborhood said it’s always quiet that nothing like this has ever happened before.

Louis Brooks saw much of the incident. He said he heard shots fired and ran to his window. He saw a woman take cover under his wife’s mini-van and a man hide behind hit

A man on foot was shooting at them. The suspect then jumped into a slow-moving car and it took off.

The woman and the man were not hit. The mini-van and a neighbor’s car were struck by bullets.

Louis Brooks said, “He shot at the people standing out here. It was a girl and a guy down there two or three houses down, there they were standing out in the yard and he must have been shooting at them. They were the only two out here. Brooks was concerned about his family’s safety, “I’ve got thirteen grandkids running around at any given time some be in the house running around. This is crazy they in the bed now.”

Alton police are investigating, at last report no suspects had been arrested.