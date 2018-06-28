× Potent storm threatens area with high winds and hail

ST. LOUIS, MO — A line of potent storms capable of 60 to 80 mph winds and golf ball sized hail continues to turn southeast and head down the Mississippi River. This is a dangerous line of storms with a history of extensive wind damage across Iowa.

This fast moving complex of storms should blow across the viewing area between 4:00pm and 8:00pm Thursday. The region of greatest concern will be the counties immediately along the Mississippi River and adjacent sections of Southwest Illinois out to about I-57.

Check the weather radar here.