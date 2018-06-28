× Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’ to miss public event

(CNN) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will miss a service Thursday at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral because she is feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said.

The 92-year-old British monarch rarely misses scheduled public events, but she will not attend Thursday’s service marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The Queen is “feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St. Paul’s cathedral,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order.”

No doctors have been called and she has not been hospitalized, a royal source told CNN. The Queen remains at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was seen last week at Ladies Day for the Royal Ascot races in the English county of Berkshire.