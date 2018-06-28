Sea Lice reported along Florida beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you're beach-bound and heading to Florida soon beware of what's lurking in the water.

The Florida Department of Health says it's seeing increased reports of sea lice attacks along Pensacola beach.

Sea lice are actually a form of small jellyfish. They sting when they become trapped between the skin and a bathing suit.

The bites can cause a red rash and small blisters.

The best way to avoid being stung is to be aware of reports and also to wear skin-tight swimwear. The tight swimwear will prevent the sea lice from getting between your swimsuit and your skin.

Symptoms of a sting include an itchy rash and small blisters. More severe reactions can include fever, chills, headache, and nausea.

If you are stung officials say you should shower with warm water as soon as you can, and wash your bathing suit thoroughly with detergent.

Place bathing suit in the dyer, air drying isn't enough.