St. Louis man driving when falling tree strikes vehicle

ST. LOUIS – The storm caused major damage across St. Louis City.

Winds knocked a tree over in Fountain Park. The tree was blocking the entire road for a few hours before crews used chainsaws to take it apart.

The storm also uprooted two trees in a neighborhood off Chambers. Both trees were in the front yards of neighboring homes and were completely out of the ground.

Just down the road along Riverview Avenue, two tree branches split off. Fire crews closed down a portion of the road for a while. One branch landed on a power line while the other landed on a car.

Samuel Segilola was driving the car that the tree landed on. He was headed home from work and had his kids in the car. He said he slammed on the breaks when he saw the tree falling. Everyone was able to make it out of the car safely.