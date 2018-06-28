Storms to give way to dangerous heat in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thursday morning's thunderstorms are doing some odd things. They're not widespread, but severe storm warnings are in effect for Jefferson, and Ste. Genevieve Counties. All are capable of heavy rain, lightning, hail, and high winds. They are scattered around the area and should be in the area until 11am, so watch the skies. There is a possibility of redeveloping storms mid to late afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area until Saturday. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 90's. The dangerous heat begins Thursday and lasts through Saturday. The National Weather Service says that the heat index values could hit 100-110 degrees.

Dangerous heat wave begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday. Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 110 degree expected. #stlwx #mowx #m pic.twitter.com/qeeoxKWLm6 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 27, 2018