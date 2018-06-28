State Representative hosting town hall meeting on gun rights and crime prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- State Representative Shamed Dogan hosts a town hall meeting Thursday, June 28.

The meeting will be a moderated discussion regarding gun rights and crime prevention. There will be participants representing organizations on both sides of the gun rights debate. The leader of the St. Louis chapter of "Moms Demand Action", will be among the speakers.

The event follows just days after state senator Jamilah Nasheed called for a State of Emergency in St. Louis City because of gun violence.

The meeting will be held in the theater at Rockwood Summit High School from 7-9p.m.

It is free and open to the public.