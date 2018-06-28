Troy woman, infant son killed in Highway 61 crash

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the two people killed Thursday morning in an accident on Highway 61 in St. Charles County

According to investigators, a black Mitsubishi Gallant was on Highway 61 around 6 a.m. when the car began to skid, overturned into the median, and then into an oncoming lane of traffic where it collided with a silver Chevy Traverse. The occupants of the Mitsubishi, 26-year-old Miranda Jerrick of Troy, Missouri and her little son, Rylen, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse, a 55-year-old woman, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Investigators have not yet said what caused Jerrick to lose control of her car.

People who drive through the area said it’s known for crashes. There was a Highway p crossover through all four lanes of Highway 61, but it’s being replaced with an overpass.

Police cautioned that excessive speeds have been common here, too, though they do not suspect speed played a role in this particular accident.

Jerrick’s family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.