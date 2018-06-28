Week-long camp gives girls a chance to experience first responder training

WELLSTON, Mo. – Teen girls spent the past week experiencing life as a first responder at a unique camp in the St. Louis area.

“I was inspired to do a camp like this because I felt there wasn’t a real pro-active approach to help girls know they can do anything they set their mind to,” said Katie Carr, co-founder of Camp Fury STL.

On Thursday morning, Girl Scouts got geared up and took part in fire and EMS training at the St. Louis Fire and Police Academy.

“It’s heavy and hot, heavy and hot,” said Clare Hilton, Girl Scout. “I didn’t realize how heavy all of it was. Like, I knew it’d be heavy, but it was really heavy.’”

This is the second year for Camp Fury STL. Carr, a firefighter and paramedic with the Metro West Fire Protection District, recruited 35 female first responders and search and rescue experts.

The Girl Scouts extinguished live fires and all of them withstood the heat and gained a newfound appreciation along the way.

“They’re not letting this mostly male-dominated industry distract them from doing what they’ve always wanted to do,” said Kolby Cunningham, Girl Scout. “That’s what’s really incredible and makes me look up to them.”

“It’s really cool,” said Hilton. “It really empowers me because it’s not the men showing me how to do it, it’s the women, which I really like.”