3rd Annual Apple Pie Eating Contest begins this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - How fast can you eat a slice of pie? What about your pet? Find out at Treats Unleashed's 3rd annual Apple Pie Eating Contest for pets Saturday, June 30 from 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at Treats Unleashed. per pet.

The contest will be split up between small, medium and large dogs. Each dog will be timed on how long it takes them to eat a slice of pie. The winner from each category will receive a special prize basket.

For more information, visit: www.treats-unleashed.com.