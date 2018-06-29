Cool Down St. Louis working to keep elderly cool in record-setting summer heat

BERKLEY, Mo. - Fox 2 has partnered up with Cool Down St. Louis to help people in the community needing some relief from the excessive heat.
Friday, June 29 you can drop off new or gently used air conditioning units at any Vatterott College location. The a/c units will be provided to seniors and physically disabled neighbors.
Monetary donations will also be accepted and used to help needy families with their utility bills. All donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, visit cooldownstlouis.org
Vatterott College Locations:
NorthPark
8580 Evans Ave, Berkeley, MO 63134
314.264.1000
Sunset Hills
12970 Maurer Industrial Dr., St. Louis, MO 63127
314.843-4200
St. Charles
3550 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301
636.940.4100
Fairview Heights
110 Commerce Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618.293.0025