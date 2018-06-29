Family loses everything after tree splits home during severe storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Anita Turman lives in on Estridge Road in St. Louis County. She left to go get pizza before Thursday's severe weather swept through the area. When she returned she found a tree split her house in half. She is a single mother of two. Her family lost everything in the last night's storm.

Turman's dogs were trapped in the basement. She made it inside the house and noticed all the bedrooms were now the basement. Somehow, she made it inside and got the dogs out of the house.

Inside we see the damage of last night storms caused - Hear from the homeowner today on Fox2 News. pic.twitter.com/KqKEJyY5wY — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2018

Inside the home on Estridge Rd in St Louis County. pic.twitter.com/tXDKk1GySh — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2018