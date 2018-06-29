× Hundreds of rallies to protest Tump immigration policy expected Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO — People in all 50-states will take to the streets to protest President Trump’s immigration policy.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” stance on immigration.

The policy has sparked widespread debate after more than 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the US, Mexico border.

More than 628 rallies are planned with some states holding multiple demonstrations.