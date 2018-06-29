× JCPenney hiring 175 seasonal employees in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- The back-to-school season is approaching, and JCPenney is getting ready for crowds of eager customers shopping the racks.

The company plans to hire approximately 175 seasonal associates throughout St. Louis area.

A variety of store positions are available including, cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. They are also seeking experienced stylists to be part of the salon program.

JCPenney also offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

To apply visit: jcpcareers.com