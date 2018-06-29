× Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A county sheriff’s office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism tells the Columbia Daily Tribune that his office is investigating the allegations made by Audrain County Jail inmate Richard Henry. Chism says Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller requested that Callaway County investigate the claims for transparency.

Henry alleges in an email to an acquaintance that he was assaulted by Oller last week. He says Oller threw him on the ground, head-butted and threatened him. Henry also alleges he was denied medical attention.

Henry’s attorney didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Chism says the investigation’s findings will be sent to the Audrain County prosecuting attorney for review of potential criminal charges.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com