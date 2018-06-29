‘Singing in the Rain’ star shares a sample of her Muny performance

ST. LOUIS - "Singing in the Rain" star Berklea Going shares a moment from the popular musical. She made her Muny debut at the age of seven portraying "Kim" in Show Boat.
