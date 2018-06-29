× Some Ameren Illinois customers may not get power until Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers had their power cut off after severe weather swept through the area Thursday night. The company says that more than 1,000 workers are attempting to restore electric service to the area.

Ameren Illinois has issued these estimates on when power can be expected to be restored for customers in the affected regions:

Alton Area – 10 p.m. on Friday:

Sparta, Carbondale areas – Noon on Saturday

Collinsville, Granite City, Maryville areas – 10 p.m. on Saturday

East St. Louis, Belleville, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Centralia, Harrisburg, Anna areas – Midnight on Saturday

There are also thousands of Ameren customers out of power in Missouri. The electric utility will be holding a news conference at 2pm to address the situation. More updates will be posted to this website then.

In the Metro East, a Fairview Heights apartment building on Joseph Drive took a direct hit from the storm, part of the roof was ripped off leaving the building condemned until repairs can be made.

The Fairview Fire Chief, Bryan Doyle, says six families at the building were impacted when the storm tore through the area just after 6:30p.m. Thursday night.

The families were initially taken to a next door elementary school then they were helped by the Red Cross.

Fortunately no injuries were reported on either side of the river.