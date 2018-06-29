St. Louis mayor, public safety director & clergy to announce plans on reducing crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition will announce plans on reducing crime in St. Louis Friday, June 29.

In March, the group invited all clergy members and city leaders to a roundtable discussion on fighting gun violence.

The discussion focused on strategies combat crime and violence, as well as plans for Northside housing and community development.

There were 199 homicides in the City of St. Louis in 2017, up from 120 homicides in 2013. There have been more than 30 murders in the city so far in 2018.

Guests speakers included mayor Lyda Krewson and public safety director Jimmie Edwards.

Both leaders are expected at Friday's announcement.