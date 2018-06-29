× University of Central Missouri president leaving

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of an education nonprofit.

Charles “Chuck” Ambrose told the UCM Board of Governors on Friday that he will begin at KnowledgeWorks in Cincinnati on Sept. 1. The organization’s website says it has created opportunities for more than 135,000 students in 20 states through competency-based learning and early college.

Ambrose has been president of the University of Central Missouri since August 2010. He played a key role in creation of the Missouri Innovation Campus, a partnership involving the university, the Lee’s Summit School District in suburban Kansas City, Metropolitan Community College and nearly 50 Kansas City-area corporations. The program was touted by former Gov. Jay Nixon and former President Barack Obama.

On behalf of the UCM students, staff, and faculty, congratulations to @UCMAmbrose on his new position as @knowledgeworks President and CEO. UCM appreciates his leadership and commitment to excellence that continues to place UCM on track for a strong future. pic.twitter.com/hxlpo6Erh7 — UCM (@UCentralMO) June 29, 2018