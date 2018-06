× Urban League Summer Hiring Event

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Clair County division hosting a summer hiring event Friday.

Some of the positions up for grabs include construction, clerical, food services, and seasonal opportunities.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p-m at the Clyde C Jordan Senior Citizens Center.

Remember to bring plenty of resumes and come dressed to impress!

For more information contact: Charles Hamilton 618-274-1150