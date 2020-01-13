Blues beat Ducks 4-1, extend home winning streak to 9 games

Posted 10:41 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:40PM, January 13, 2020

St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen skates toward his bench in the first perod against the New York Islanders at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on March 11, 2017. St. Louis defeated New York 4-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Alexander Steen scored the first goal and Brayden Schenn added two assists, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The Blues won their ninth straight home game, tying the franchise record for one season set in 1991. The run marks the longest home winning streak in the NHL this season. Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz, and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won four in a row after a three-game skid. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 12-2-1 in their past 15 games. Max Comtois had the lone goal for Anaheim, which has lost four straight. The Ducks are 3-9-1 in their past 13 games.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.