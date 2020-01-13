× Foreigner announces 2020 ‘Juke Box Hero’ tour stop in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Legendary band Foreigner, with special guest Kansas and featuring Europe will make a summer stop in St. Louis.

A part of the Coors Light Concert Series, the group will hit the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 26, 2020.

Set to launch in Albuquerque on July 9, the tour promises concert fans an unforgettable night of rock ’n’ roll.

Tickets for the tour, which is being presented by Live Nation and KSHE 95 go on sale on January 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.livenation.com.