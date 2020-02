Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Good news in the fight against cancer.

According to The American Cancer Society, cancer death rates have declined by the largest single-year amount on record.

Dr. Keith Naunheim, director of cardiothoracic surgery at SSM Health SLU Hospital and SLU Care talks this decrease being fueled largely by the drop in lung cancer rates and new treatments both through immunotherapies and surgery.

