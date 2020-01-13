× Money Saver: Comforter Sets, as low as $74.99 at JCPenney – Reg. $300.00!

ST. LOUIS – If your bed needs a facelift we have a deal for you today.

For a limited time, ten-piece comforter sets drop from as much as $300 to $74.99 in full and queen sizes a JC Penney online.

You will need a coupon code to get these savings. There are four sets to choose from each includes a comforter, a bed skirt, three pillowcases, two euro shames, two pillow shams, and a throw pillow.

Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Have it shipped to your local store for free pick-up by spending $25 dollars.

COUPON CODE:

SHOPNOW8