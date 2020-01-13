Injured toddler expected to survive after shots fired into north St. Louis County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department was been called to the Castle Point neighborhood Monday night for a shooting involving a child. Police tell FOX 2 that officers were called to the 10000 block of Duke Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police found an 18-month-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported in critical condition to the hospital for immediate life-saving treatment. St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 today that the child is expected to survive.

Initial reports say the child was in a bedroom when an unknown suspect(s) fired two gunshots into the home. The suspect fled the scene.

Police learned about the shooting by a caller and the Shotspotter system. Police initially reported that the child struck by the bullet was an infant. The child's age has been updated today.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).