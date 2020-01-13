Tim’s Travels : Duck Donuts giving away free donuts for National Rubber Ducky Day

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.  - Monday, January 13 is marked as National Rubber Ducky Day and there is know a better way to celebrate than with warm, delicious made-to-order donuts!

In honor of this unique holiday, Tim Ezell headed to Duck Donuts where all locations are giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut with a purchase of a rubber duck.

You can also score some free donuts if you’re one of the first five people in the shop wearing a duck costume.

Those five customers will receive free dozens of donuts.

To learn more about the shop’s specials, click here.

