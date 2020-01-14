Get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this week through DoorDash

You can get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this week—but there’s a catch.

Customers who place an order of at least $20 through DoorDash using the code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive a free chicken sandwich combo along with $0 delivery fee. The deal started Monday and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 19.

The combo includes the famous chicken sandwich, side, and a small drink.

Popeyes is offering the deal to celebrate a national partnership with DoorDash that includes 1,000 locations.

Popeyes launched the chicken sandwich in August to widespread acclaim—and shortages. The chicken chain declared in late August that the sandwich had sold out. It returned to the menu as a permanent item in November.

