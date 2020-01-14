Homicide investigation in south St. Louis County; man found dead on porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in an unincorporated area of south county.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, the murder occurred before 12:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue.

Authorities found a man in his early 40s on the porch of a residence. He'd suffered an undisclosed physical injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.