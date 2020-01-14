Man ejected from vehicle after crashing into vacant house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis City police are investigating after three brothers were involved in an accident that left one brother hospitalized.

According to police, two brothers were in an SUV traveling on Page Boulevard near Union early Tuesday morning.

The third brother was in a car driving behind them when he apparently clipped the SUV causing the driver to lose control. The SUV crashed through a fence and drove into a vacant house.

One of the brothers in the SUV was ejected and taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent o his injuries.

The two other brothers are not injured.