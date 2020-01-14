× Michael Flynn asks to withdraw his guilty plea

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who federal prosecutors recently said should go to jail for lying to the FBI in the early days of the Trump administration, has asked a judge to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.

He was set to be sentenced in two weeks after pleading guilty to lying as part of the Mueller investigation. He is now asking to delay his sentencing.

His attorneys, in their court filing on Tuesday night, accused prosecutors of “bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement.” The judge in the case, Emmet Sullivan of the DC District Court, previously considered some similar accusations, shooting them down.

Sullivan would have to approve Flynn unraveling his plea deal.

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN