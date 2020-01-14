× Missing Missouri woman’s spouse wants child abuse trial moved

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man who is a suspect in the disappearance of his Chinese wife wants to have his child abuse and endangerment trial moved because of extensive media coverage.

The Columbia Missourian reports that attorney John O’Connor said in a court filing Friday that the “substantial media buzz” could handicap Joseph Elledge if he is tried in Boone County.

Elledge has been jailed on a $500,000 bond since about two weeks after reporting that his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, was missing. He is not charged in her disappearance, although prosecutors say he is the prime suspect.