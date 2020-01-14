Plane makes emergency landing in St. Louis due to unruly passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport Tuesday afternoon because of an unruly passenger.

Flight 2434, an Airbus A321 with 118 passengers and 6 crew, traveling from Phoenix to New York JFK, landed without incident at Lambert. The plane taxied to a gate, where law enforcement officials met the plane and took the passenger into custody.

Once the plane is cleared by authorities, the flight will resume its trip to New York.