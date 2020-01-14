Statue of Liberty sized asteroid to approach Earth today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An asteroid is barreling through the solar system at speeds faster than 43,000 miles per hour and it's expected to make an approach today.

According to NASA it was first spotted on January 1st and its movements have been closely watched.

The object has been named Asteroid 2020 AO and is about the size of the Statue of Liberty. It is expected to approach the earth 12:13pm CST today.

This asteroid is not in danger of hitting the planet during this trip around the sun. The object's orbit intersects Earth's but during this flyby, it will be around 2.2 million miles from the planet. To put that in perspective, the moon is around 238,000 miles from Earth.

There is a possibility that it could strike the planet in the future. It would leave a mile-wide impact crater and could take out a city.